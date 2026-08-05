Dance made me more expressive as an actor: Karisma Kapoor

The 51-year-old actor, who has returned as a judge on the television dance reality show "India's Best Dancer Season 5", made a mark in the 1990s with her energetic and expressive dance style in hit songs such as "Le Gayi", "Sona Kitna Sona Hai", "Main Toh Raste Se Ja Raha Tha", and "Husn Hai Suhana".

"As a dancer, you have to be very expressive. And only if you are very expressive, will you be considered a good dancer. Dancing is not just a robotic thing, so you have to be very expressive in any sort of dance form.

"So, it helped me in my career, especially for expressions and in songs and in acting," she told PTI in an interview.

While dancing brought her popularity, Karisma credits films such as "Fiza" and "Zubeidaa" for proving her acting range.

"Films like ‘Fiza’, ‘Zubeidaa’, ‘Shakti’ and ‘Biwi No. 1’ also have been an integral part of my journey. It proved I could do both. They're all pieces of my heart,” Kapoor said.