Dakota Johnson recalls being tagged as 'pompous' in failed audition

In a Hits Radio interview she remembered a callback audition in which she greeted everyone in the room, a move that the powers that be evidently misread, reports people.com.

“I went into the room and I shook everyone's hand and introduced myself,” said the star of the audition (for a project that was left unspecified).

“And then I did the scene and I left. And the feedback I got was that because I had gone and introduced myself and shook everyone's hand, that I was, like, pompous, that I was schmoozing and full of myself.”