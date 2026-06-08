Dacoit tops Prime Video charts after OTT release

The film, directed by Shaneil Deo, also features Anurag Kashyap in a key role. The action-romantic drama had released in theatres earlier and recently premiered on the streaming platform.

Audience response after OTT debut

The film has received strong viewership on Prime Video, with audiences responding positively to the performances and action sequences. The chemistry between Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur has also drawn attention after the OTT release.