Daayra film review: Between the bullet and the bench

Kareena and Prithivraj do justice to their respective roles. The characters navigate a range of conflicting emotions and intense chase sequences, with the entire cast delivering convincing performances throughout.

Coming to Amit Trivedi’s music, unlike the loud background scores often associated with crime thrillers, his restrained approach enhances the emotional weight of the story.

What the film fails to explore adequately, however, are the personal lives of its lead characters. Raman Kumar’s family gets very little screen time, leaving the audience with limited insight into his life beyond his profession. Ajooni Kohli, meanwhile, has her own battle as she seeks justice for her father, a judge. This subplot offers some understanding of her commitment to the judicial process, but it is not developed enough to establish her motivations. The jail scene introducing her character also feels out of place.

But, overall, Daayra is an engaging and gritty crime thriller that effectively presents two contrasting approaches to justice through the two cops: Raman Kumar, who believes in delivering justice by eliminating criminals, and Ajooni Kohli, who chooses to pursue it through the judicial system and due process. Despite being led by two major stars, the film keeps Prithviraj and Kareena apart for most of its runtime, with the two sharing the screen only in the climax. Even then, Meghna Gulzar refrains from providing a definitive answer. They walk away in different directions, leaving the audience to decide which approach they agree with. And that brings the film back to its central thought — there is nothing purely black or white when it comes to justice.