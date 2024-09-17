Dhanush's D52 announced; title and director to be revealed tomorrow

CHENNAI: Much to the surprise of actor Dhanush’s fans, an announcement was dropped on Tuesday about his 52nd film. Dawn Pictures is backing the project and this is the production house’s maiden project in the Tamil film industry. The makers are also planning to unveil the title and reveal who is the director of D52 tomorrow.

Dhanush was last seen in Raayan, which received appreciation from the audience. Directed by the actor himself, the film also stars Sundeep Kishan, Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, SJ Suryah and Aparna Balamurali.

Meanwhile, the actor is busy shooting for Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. It also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. He is also awaiting the release of his third directorial, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.