D Imman tells dad: Thank you for being my guide, strength and inspiration

On his birthday in January last year, the music director had taken to his X handle to say, “On the occasion of my birthday, I have been receiving a lot of birthday wishes. I thank all those who have been sending in their wishes. For a long time, I have been wanting to do a number of things. This birthday, I chose to register myself for a full body organ donation.”

The music director then went on to say that he had also received the donor card after registering himself with the Rajiv Gandhi government hospital in Chennai.

“After my life, all my body organs will be donated to those who are in need of it. By doing this, I got to know the wonderful fact that one can continue to live on even after one’s time,” Imman had said.

The music director had said that he would feel happy if his decision to donate his body organs after his time inspired others too to register for organ donation.