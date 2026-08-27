Culture is in her heart, not her neckline: Kriti Sanon hits back over Raksha Bandhan ad row

CHENNAI: Actress Kriti Sanon has responded to the backlash surrounding a Raksha Bandhan advertisement featuring her, questioning the continued scrutiny of women’s clothing during festive occasions.
The controversy began after a jewellery brand released an advertisement featuring Kriti tying a rakhi to her pet dog before tying one on her brother’s wrist. However, her outfit comprising an ivory bralette-style blouse, a long skirt and a shrug drew criticism from some sections on social media.
The advertisement faced further backlash after BJP MP and actress Kangana Ranaut criticised it, calling it “intentionally creepy” and questioning the choice of outfit for the occasion.
Responding to the criticism, Kriti shared a statement on Instagram, asking, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”
She further wrote that ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but a woman’s respect for her culture continues to be judged by her clothes. “Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” she said.
Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon also came out in support of the actress, saying she did not care what Kriti wore while tying a rakhi to her.
Despite the defence, The brand withdrew the advertisement on August 26, saying it was doing so “out of respect” after it had inadvertently hurt the sentiments of some sections of society.
The controversy has since sparked heated debate on women’s clothing, cultural traditions and whether festive attire should be subject to expectations of modesty. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also appeared to support Kriti’s stand, sharing a message that said what a woman wears, does and where she goes is her choice.