Culture is in her heart, not her neckline: Kriti Sanon hits back over Raksha Bandhan ad row

Responding to the criticism, Kriti shared a statement on Instagram, asking, “When will we stop telling women what to wear?”

She further wrote that ethnic fashion has evolved over the years, but a woman’s respect for her culture continues to be judged by her clothes. “Culture & traditions are in her heart, not in her neckline!” she said.

Kriti’s sister Nupur Sanon also came out in support of the actress, saying she did not care what Kriti wore while tying a rakhi to her.