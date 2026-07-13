Courtroom visit changed my approach to play lawyer: Nimisha Sajayan

CHENNAI: Actor Nimisha Sajayan, who has played varieties of roles in her career will be now seen playing the role of a lawyer in Enna Vilai, written and directed by Sajeev Pazhoor. The film is a courtroom drama with intense dialogue deliveries.
Talking about her role, Nimisha says, “I have portrayed a lawyer in an earlier film, but my experience with Enna Vilai gave me an entirely different perspective. Director Sajeev Pazhoor asked me to visit a courtroom and closely observe the proceedings. Until then, I had a certain perception of how lawyers presented their arguments. However, witnessing the proceedings in person completely changed my understanding. The arguments, conversations, and overall atmosphere were far more natural and realistic than I had imagined. That experience significantly influenced the way I approached the character, particularly the dialogue delivery and courtroom portions.”
The film marks Nimisha’s reunion with director Sajeev after nine years after Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum. “Sajeev Pazhoor was the writer of Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, the film through which I made my debut as a lead actress. Nine years later, he brought me on board for a project written and directed by him, which makes Enna Vilai extremely special to me,”she adds.
Enna Vilai also features Karunas, Vijayalakshmi Ahathian, Chiththa Darshan, Poornima Bhagyaraj, Y.G. Mahendran, Motta Rajendran, and Nizhalgal Ravi among others. Produced by Githesh V under the banner of Kalamaya Films, the film’s technical team comprises Sam CS for music, cinematography by Alby Antony and editing by Sreejith Saarang.