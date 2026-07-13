Courtroom visit changed my approach to play lawyer: Nimisha Sajayan

Talking about her role, Nimisha says, “I have portrayed a lawyer in an earlier film, but my experience with Enna Vilai gave me an entirely different perspective. Director Sajeev Pazhoor asked me to visit a courtroom and closely observe the proceedings. Until then, I had a certain perception of how lawyers presented their arguments. However, witnessing the proceedings in person completely changed my understanding. The arguments, conversations, and overall atmosphere were far more natural and realistic than I had imagined. That experience significantly influenced the way I approached the character, particularly the dialogue delivery and courtroom portions.”