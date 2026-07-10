Court dismisses SJ Suryah’s discharge plea in I-T case

The prosecution was launched under Sections 276C (1), 276C (2), 276CC and 277 of the Income-tax Act, 1961, relating to the alleged wilful attempt to evade tax, wilful attempt to evade payment of tax, wilful failure to furnish income tax returns within the prescribed time, and making false statements or false verification under the Act.

Dismissing the discharge petition, Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate P Vidya held that the complaints, oral evidence and documentary evidence placed before the court disclosed a prima facie case against the accused.