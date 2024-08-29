Coolie team throws a major surprise with Nagarjuna as Simon

CHENNAI: The team of Coolie is on a roll as character posters are being revealed one after the other since Wednesday. While the poster of Malayalam actor Soubin as Dayal was unveiled on the first day, fans of Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj were anticipating another character actor's poster to make its way.

However, the team dropped a banger as they announced Telugu star Nagarjuna as Simon from the film. As usual, the actor looked dapper with sunglasses and a golden strapped watch. What connects Dayal and Simon are the golden watches. It is to be noted that the announcement poster of Coolie too had a watch dial in the background.

The shoot of Coolie is currently taking place in Visakhapatnam. Scenes featuring Rajinikanth, Shruti Haasan and Nagarjuna are being filmed. Produced by Sun Pictures, Coolie is Rajini's 171st film and will hit the screens for the summer of 2025. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer.