Content matters; not the heroines: Yogi Babu

CHENNAI: Actor Yogi Babu addressed the media at the pre-release event of his 300th film, Arjunan Per Paththu.
All eyes were on the veteran comedian, who said, “I don’t keep a count of the number of films I have been a part of. But we shouldn’t be restricting ourselves to the number game. I am not satisfied with 300 films and I am sure the total number of films I have been a part of will be discussed during my twilight years.”
He cited examples of comedy icons like Nagesh and Manorama and added, “I want to have a journey like they had and be a part of promising films Early in my career, I shared screen space with an actor like Nayanthara. What more could I ask for. Nowadays, I look more for what the content has to offer and not who the heroine is.”