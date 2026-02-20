Confirmed: Nelson to direct Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth film; Anirudh on board

CHENNAI: As Indian cinema awaits the biggest promo release of the much-discussed Kamalhassan-Rajinikanth starrer, A few minutes ago the makers of the film officially announced that the epic duo of film maker Nelson Dilipkumar and his frequent collaborator, composer Anirudh Ravichander are on board the mega project.
The duo has previously collaborated for blockbusters like Kolamaavu Kokila, Doctor, Jailer, and Jailer 2 which is under production.
Having known to have made quirky promo videos previously, fans of both Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are expecting another out-of-the-box video glimpse of their matinee idols in the promo video that will be released on Saturday noon.
KH x RK marks Kamal and Rajini's on screen collaboration after 46 years. Fans and movie buffs are coming up with their own narratives of how they have been imagining their favourite actors in Nelson's directorial.