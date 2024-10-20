Comedic elements in films have narrowed down, says Kaali Venkat

CHENNAI: Kaali Venkat, who is best noted for films like Mundasupatti, Theri, Gargi, and Suriya’s National Award-winning film Soorarai Pottru, which won him critical acclaim and nomination under several award categories.

Known for his comical prowess and his sheer will to experiment in character roles as well, Kaali now wishes to explore negative roles in depth. “I have been directing my craft towards negative roles recently. I believe it is a genre which would help the audience see me in a different light and help me showcase variation as an actor,” he says. Being skeptical about the acceptance by the actor’s fans who have seen him in a certain humorous light, he adds, “Seeing how I am accepted in villainous roles, I will then decide if I would like to continue. It is certainly a risk that I am willing to take.”

But the genre of comedy has also seen a shift over the past few years. The actor says that the definition of humour has transitioned not just as an actor who performs the part, but also as an admirer of the genre.

“In some ways, there are some obvious transformations in the way humour was scripted and presented in the past and now. Earlier, comedy used to be a separate track in a film or would be intertwined inside the film. But now, I believe humour is being incorporated in the writing by the screenwriters. The funny elements in films have certainly narrowed down,” says Kaali.

Kaali Venkat, also known to be an excellent character artiste has naturally made us cry with his portrayal of the auto driver in the 2017 film Mersal, and chuckle our heart out in Vishnu Vishal starrer Mundasupatti with his character of Azhagumani. When asked about how he prepares himself mentally and emotionally to switch across roles, he elucidates, “Whatever be the character we play, we shouldn’t have a decision forced in mind that we are gonna make the audience laugh or cry. This was taught to me by my mentor, Vijay Prabhakaran. What the character says and does during a situation should come almost naturally.”

The actor will be seen in the city for a masterclass on acting conducted by Theatre Akku in collaboration with IDAM - The Art and Cultural Space. Kaali will provide participants with valuable insights into acting techniques, character development, and the nuances of performance. A vital aspect of this masterclass is the focus on mental health in the acting profession. In an industry often marked by intense pressure, the well-being of actors is paramount. “Going through the phase of mental health is a journey in itself, which I have also experienced. It often makes me question my decision of choosing the profession that I am in. But as time passes by, I ask myself what made me feel that way. As I keep working, the other issues seem to somehow fade,” says the actor.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in Arya and Gautham Karthik starrer Mr X, which officially wrapped up shooting in June, this year. He also has Test, the sports drama starring Nayanthara, Madhavan and Siddharth in the lead. Kaali also shared that he will be seen alongside actor Vijay Sethupathi, and has four other films in his kitty which haven’t been finalised yet, which he is eagerly anticipating to share with his devoted fans.

The masterclass on acting will be taking place today, between 10 am to 5 pm at IDAM - The Art & Cultural Space.