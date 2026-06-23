Comedian Moshe Kasher diagnosed with tonsil cancer, says "My life has been terror, meditation, tears"

On Sunday, Kasher shared how he found a bump on his tonsil a few months back. "3 months ago. While in Savannah, producing the new Judd Apatow/Glenn Powell movie. The comeback king is going to rule so hard. I found a bump on my tonsil. It was cancer, which did not rule so hard."

Detailing his experience while getting treated for the condition, he further noted, "I'm in pain, and I'm in the middle of a very difficult process. It's gonna be a long summer. But the good news is the cancer I have has an incredibly high cure rate. I will find out next week if I need radiation or not, but regardless, I will be okay and back to being a cool dude asap."