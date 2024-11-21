College student demands Rs 1.1 crore from Amaran makers after incessant calls

CHENNAI: An engineering student from Chennai has sent legal notice to makers of the film, Amaran after enduring incessant calls from strangers.

Vaageesan from Chennai, has become the target of unsolicited calls after a scene in the film where a phone number is shown on screen.

He claimed that all the fans who watched the movie were calling him thinking that it was the number of actor Sai Pallavi.

The student has demanded Rs 1.1 crore in compensation for the 'hardships and mental agony' that scene in the film caused.

Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi's Amaran has entered the 300-crore club in just 19 days.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran.

Music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.