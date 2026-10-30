CM Vijay's son Jason Sanjay: Have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club

He went on to add, "Any other accounts, pages, or profiles operating under my name, likeness, or variations of my identity on these or any other digital platforms are entirely fake. Consequently, any posts, comments, direct messages, business solicitations, or communications originating from any accounts not explicitly listed above are not mine. I hold no responsibility or liability for their content, actions, or consequences."

The director then went on to clarify about his official fan club. He said, "Please be informed that we have not authorized, launched, or recognized any official fan club, association, or community group. Any groups, pages, or accounts claiming to be our "official fan club" or "authorized community" are completely unofficial and unapproved."

For the unaware, Jason Sanjay had only recently turned a director with the release of the heist thriller 'Sigma', featuring Sundeep Kishan in the lead. The young director had, ahead of the film's release pointed out to the audience that he another debutant director stepping into "this vast ocean of talent called cinema".