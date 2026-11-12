CM Vijay’s Bairavaa to return to theatres on January 1, 2027

The film follows Bairavaa, a collection agent in Chennai, who meets Malarvizhi, a medical student. He learns about the hardships faced by her and other students at a medical college run by a powerful and corrupt chairman, PK (Jagapathi Babu). When Malarvizhi seeks his help, Bairavaa takes on the antagonist and fights to bring those responsible to justice. The story centres on his battle against corruption and the exploitation of students.

The film marked Vijay’s reunion with Bharathan after Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Keerthy Suresh played the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu appeared as the antagonist. Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah and Mime Gopi were also part of the cast.

The film’s music, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, featured popular numbers such as ‘Pattaya Kelappu’, ‘Nillayo’, ‘Papa Papa’ and ‘Varlaam Varlaam Vaa Bairavaa’, which continue to enjoy popularity even today.