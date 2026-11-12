CM Vijay’s Bairavaa to return to theatres on January 1, 2027

CHENNAI: Actor and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay’s 2017 film Bairavaa is set for a theatrical re-release on January 1, 2027. Produced by B Venkatarama Reddy and B Bharathi Reddy under Vijaya Productions, the film was directed by Bharathan.
The film follows Bairavaa, a collection agent in Chennai, who meets Malarvizhi, a medical student. He learns about the hardships faced by her and other students at a medical college run by a powerful and corrupt chairman, PK (Jagapathi Babu). When Malarvizhi seeks his help, Bairavaa takes on the antagonist and fights to bring those responsible to justice. The story centres on his battle against corruption and the exploitation of students.
The film marked Vijay’s reunion with Bharathan after Azhagiya Tamil Magan. Keerthy Suresh played the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu appeared as the antagonist. Daniel Balaji, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah and Mime Gopi were also part of the cast.
The film’s music, composed by Santhosh Narayanan, featured popular numbers such as ‘Pattaya Kelappu’, ‘Nillayo’, ‘Papa Papa’ and ‘Varlaam Varlaam Vaa Bairavaa’, which continue to enjoy popularity even today.
Originally released on January 12, 2017, as a Pongal release, Bairavaa will return to the big screen after nearly a decade. It reportedly crossed the Rs 100-crore mark within five to six days of its release.
The film has continued to draw significant viewership during television broadcasts. SIM Cine International will distribute the re-release across Tamil Nadu, giving fans another opportunity to watch it on the big screen.