CM Vijay pays last respects to music composer Deva; State honours announced

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Saturday paid his last respects to veteran music composer and playback singer Deva, popularly known as ‘Thenisai Thendral’, at his residence in Nungambakkam, Chennai. The Tamil Nadu government has announced that Deva, who died at the age of 76 following a heart attack, will be laid to rest with full State honours.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijay visited the composer's residence to pay floral tributes to his mortal remains. The Chief Minister also offered his condolences to Deva’s family members.
Deva reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack on Saturday morning and was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Despite receiving medical treatment, he could not be saved. His demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the film industry, political leaders and fans.
Deva composed music for several Tamil films during his career, including projects featuring Vijay. Their notable collaborations include Nenjinile (1999), Minsara Kanna (1999) and Kushi (2000).