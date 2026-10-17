CM Vijay pays last respects to music composer Deva; State honours announced

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Vijay visited the composer's residence to pay floral tributes to his mortal remains. The Chief Minister also offered his condolences to Deva’s family members.

Deva reportedly suffered a sudden heart attack on Saturday morning and was admitted to a private hospital in Kodambakkam, Chennai. Despite receiving medical treatment, he could not be saved. His demise has prompted an outpouring of condolences from members of the film industry, political leaders and fans.

Deva composed music for several Tamil films during his career, including projects featuring Vijay. Their notable collaborations include Nenjinile (1999), Minsara Kanna (1999) and Kushi (2000).