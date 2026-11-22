The reception was held at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, where the Chief Minister met the couple and extended his best wishes to them.

The reception comes after Anirudh and Kavya tied the knot in a wedding ceremony in Greece. The celebrations were attended by several well-known personalities from the film and political worlds. Superstar Rajinikanth was among those who attended the wedding ceremony.

Anirudh is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a composer with the 2012 film ‘3’, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. His song ‘Why This Kolaveri Di’ from the film became a huge hit and gained popularity beyond India.

Since then, Anirudh has composed music for several successful films, including ‘Jawan’, ‘Leo’, ‘Jailer’ and ‘Vikram’. He has also won several awards, including Filmfare Awards South, SIIMA Awards, Edison Awards and Vijay Awards.