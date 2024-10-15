Citadel: Honey Bunny trailer is high on action

CHENNAI: The trailer of Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian counterpart of the global series, Citadel, was unveiled on Tuesday.

Varun’s character recruits struggling actor Honey (played by Samantha) for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.

The series is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R Menon, along with Raj & DK. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar and Kashvi Majmundar.

Samantha said, “The opportunity to be part of an action-packed entertainer with a gripping storyline, rich character depth, and intense hand-to-hand combats and stunts that rival international standards, is what drew me to this project.”

“The challenges and efforts required to bring Honey to life have left a profound impact on me, both professionally and personally, making it one of the most significant roles of my career,” she added.

The series is set to premiere on Prime Video on November 7.