Citadel: Diana trailer is high on action

CHENNAI: The Italian series from the world of Citadel, produced by Cattleya and Amazon MGM Studios, will debut exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on October 10. The trailer was unveiled recently. The series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari.

Citadel: Diana stars Matilda De Angelis as the central character and also features Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano and Filippo Nigro. The spy series will have six episodes.

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, premiered in 2023. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top regional actors and is created, produced and filmed in the region. The India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha will release on November 7.