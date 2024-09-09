'Cinema Paradiso' director Giuseppe Tornatore to visit India

NEW DELHI: Italian filmmaker Giuseppe Tornatore, known for world classics such as "Malena" and "Cinema Paradiso", will visit India to attend the Italian Film Festival "Cinema Italian Style" being organised in Mumbai by the Film Heritage Foundation.

The cultural extravaganza will take place between September 27 and 29 at the Regal Cinema, Mumbai. It will have the screening of the seven restored Italian classic films including "Cinema Paradiso","Ennio", "Senso", "La Dolce Vita" and "Once Upon a Time in America" during its run and will be open to general public on the first come first served basis.

Tornatore, an Oscar-winning director, will headline the inaugural edition of the ceremony which will have the screening of his three films.

"I am so happy to be coming to India for the first time. I was delighted to hear that my film 'Cinema Paradiso' is known and loved in India and I am honoured that my films will be presented alongside the films of great Italian masters like Vittorio de Sica, Luchino Visconti, Federico Fellini and Sergei Leone."

Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, Filmmaker and Director, Film Heritage Foundation said they are delighted that the legend of Italian cinema has agreed to come to Mumbai "in support of the foundation and the cause of film preservation".

"If the stars of the great Italian cinema will shine under the sky of Mumbai during such exceptional 3 days’ event, it is thanks to the precious partnership with Film Heritage Foundation, which has been collaborating for years with the best cinema conservators, among which the Italian ones stand out," Francesca Amendola, Director, Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai said in a press release.

The films screening at the festival also include de Sica's "Marriage Italian Style", "Senso",

The festival is presented by Film Heritage Foundation, Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Mumbai, Axis Bank and Education Partner - IED Istituto Europeo di Design.