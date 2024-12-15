CIFF 2024: I don’t keep stars in mind when I pen scripts, says Vettaiyan director TJ Gnanavel

CHENNAI: Following the screening of Vettaiyan at the Chennai International Film Festival 2024, the film’s director, TJ Gnanavel took the center stage to talk about the film. The filmmaker travelled back in time and reminisced on his childhood memories of attending various film festivals. “The audience at film festivals are those truly passionate about movies. Screening my film in front of them is an honour,” he stated. The film is in contention under the Tamil feature films category in the festival.

Vettaiyan, released a couple of months ago in theatres, featured Rajinikanth in the lead with a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier among others. “The casting choices weren’t made to cater the pan-Indian market. The script demanded it, and we secured exactly what we envisioned,” Gnanavel explained.

The director also discussed the state of Tamil cinema, highlighting the need to balance commercial success with socially responsible stories. He stated, “The only way to encourage strong, content-driven films is by ensuring their success at the box office. When films like Kottukkaali and Kadaisi Vivasayi are celebrated, it eventually paves the way for a healthier future.”

When asked about awards and recognition, Gnanavel remarked, “Awards are always a probability. Jai Bhim didn’t receive any National Awards, which points out the inner politics behind them. I will be happy if I can just enlighten the audience with my stories.”

He also emphasised the importance of language proficiency and reading for aspiring directors. “There are a few assistant directors who approach me and aren’t proficient in Tamil, even though it’s their mother tongue. The younger generation is inclined towards the visual medium, and have neglected the habit of reading,” he pointed out. “Actor Prakash Raj used to write every dialogue in Kannada (his mother tongue) and rehearse it. The same goes for Fahadh Faasil. This shows how great actors have a strong command of their language,” the filmmaker added.

Talking about whether he might collaborate with Rajinikanth again, Gnanavel responded, “I never write scripts specifically for stars. Even for Vettaiyan, when Rajini sir called, I had this idea ready. If he reaches out another time and I have something in mind, I will certainly pitch it to him.”