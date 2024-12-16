CIFF 2024 | Filming at sea is more demanding than in forests or mountains, says Chimbu Deven

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Chimbu Deven is known for bringing fresh and unique ideas to the table, whether it’s a fantasy adventure like Irumbukkottai Murattu Singam or a hyperlink narrative in Kasada Thapara. His latest film, Boat, released a couple of months ago, is no exception. Being selected for the CIFF 2024 Tamil feature competition, he shared his excitement, calling it the highest recognition. “We might have witnessed festivals in Goa, Kerala, and Kolkata, but attending one in Chennai, which has undergone significant modifications this year and is much grander than ever before, will undoubtedly raise the standards of Tamil cinema,” he noted while speaking at the festival.

Accompanying him at the festival was actor Chinni Jeyanth, who played a pivotal role in Boat. He began his speech by noting that, despite completing 40 years in the film industry, this was his first time holding a mic at a film festival, and he thanked the director for the opportunity. Reflecting on a memorable moment from the Bengaluru Film Festival, he shared, “When I participated as a film institute student, a tall man, standing over six feet, offered me a cigarette. I told him I don’t smoke. He patted my shoulder and said, ‘Good.’ That was none other than Satyajit Ray. It was an unforgettable memory, to meet one of the best in the craft.”

Reflecting on the challenges of filming Boat, shot extensively at sea, Chimbu Deven remarked, “I once thought forests and mountains were the toughest terrains to shoot in, but the sea was even more demanding. Even when the weather seems clear, it can change rapidly, leaving you unprepared for what comes next.”

On the film’s period setting, he explained, “We paid meticulous attention to every detail, from costumes to the art department, actor performances to the engaging screening; everything had to come together cohesively. We used three different weather lighting setups for morning, afternoon, and evening to create the right colour palette. It was a seamless collaboration between the production and post-production processes.”

The director also expressed his enduring love for cowboy genre films, saying, “I am a big fan of Sergio Leone, and I draw inspiration from him. The passion to make another cowboy film is part of my plan, and I hope everything comes together.”