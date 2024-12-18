CIFF 2024 | Cultural richness lies in fight for individual freedom, says director Mari Selvaraj

CHENNAI: With just four films to his name, Mari Selvaraj has already established himself as an auteur with a unique and powerful voice. His latest film, Vaazhai, inspired by true events from his own life, was screened at the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024. Following the screening, Mari Selvaraj was greeted with a huge round of applause.

The filmmaker began his speech by expressing gratitude to the audience for their unwavering support since his debut film. Notably, all of Mari Selvaraj’s films have been selected for CIFF over the years. “It brings me immense satisfaction that audiences and critics have embraced my films. Each of my films validates the reasons I entered this industry, and I am delighted to see my journey heading in the right path,” he shared.

He spoke about his creative process, explaining that he draws inspiration from his own life to bring a change. “Every filmmaker has lived a unique life, but not everyone chooses to narrate it. I bring my experiences to the screen in the hope of sparking change in society, even if it’s only in certain individuals,” he said. Adding to this, he noted, “I am not making films for the people who lived before me, I make them for the next generation.”

In his films, Mari Selvaraj is known for layering multiple elements within a single frame, allowing viewers to interpret them on their own. “I believe that any art form should not explicitly convey its message. When you watch a scene, the immediate impression it leaves on you must be the truth that you connect to. This interpretation might differ for everyone, but the theme resonates universally,” he remarked.

Mari also reflected on how his beliefs are shaped by both communism and theism. “My uncle is a communist, and many of my ideologies stem from him. On the other hand, my father is a theist, and I have embraced both perspectives. For instance, while making Karnan, I incorporated the worldview of a theist. For Vaazhai, my uncle’s communist ideals influenced me.” He further revealed that his uncle’s son, Muthukumar, was the character of Sekar, a friend of the protagonist in Vaazhai, who passed away in the accident.

Addressing the cultural representation in his films, he explained, “The role of art is to constantly evolve culture and challenge the traditions upheld by previous generations. However, while considering cultural practices, we must also question inequalities. For example, in rural areas, people stand up when certain individuals arrive. This is not equality. True cultural richness lies in the fight for individual freedom.”

Mari also observed that the core ideas of Vaazhai and Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan were same, particularly in their focus on the struggle for livelihood, even though their narratives are set in different time periods.

When asked if he would consider making a sequel to Vaazhai, the director responded, “Vaazhai is already the fourth part of a continuing journey that began with Pariyerum Perumal. In that sense, I plan to make up to six parts, exploring until Sivanaindhan, the character representing myself in the film, becomes the filmmaker.”

Film criticism in the age of social media

At the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024, veteran critic Shubhra Gupta held a master class about film criticism in today’s age. Film criticism is not simply about labeling a movie as good or bad; it is about understanding the context, the filmmaker’s vision, and evaluating whether the film delivers on its promises. “A critique must be professional, contextual, and rooted in objectivity avoiding any bias or personal perspectives,” she highlights.

Over 1,000 films are made annually in Indian cinema. However, the focus in mainstream filmmaking has shifted toward star-driven spectacles, with repetitive narratives that often bore audiences. Shubhra points out the importance of storytelling, stating, “A film’s success depends on whether it fulfills its promise, regardless of its technical brilliance.”