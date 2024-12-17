CIFF 2024 | Certain actors are not explored to their full potential, says Maharaja director Nithilan

CHENNAI: Without a doubt, Nithilan Swaminathan’s Maharaja, headlined by Vijay Sethupathi, provided a much-needed break from the slow start of Tamil cinema in the first half of 2024. The film, currently basking in the success of its theatrical run in China, was also selected for the Tamil Feature Film Competition at CIFF 2024. Nithilan, who spoke after the film screening, began his speech by referencing the song ‘Sorgame endralum namba ooru pola varuma’ (Even if it’s heaven, can it match one’s homeland?), signifying that despite winning acclaim in other countries, nothing compares to receiving recognition in one’s place. “When I was a Viscom student, I used to wait a long time to get a pass for the festival. Standing on the same stage as a director makes me feel elated,” stated the filmmaker.

Discussing the non-linear structure, Nithilan said, “It’s merely a tool to make the story more engaging. I wrote the film in the exact order as the scenes appear. While I enjoy writing in this style, not every film needs it.” He added, “Manikandan, director of Kaaka Muttai, often emphasises that a story won’t progress if we dump every idea at once. It needs to be noted separately, and as we keep writing, everything will find its own space.”

Beyond the screenplay, another element that gained attention was the character of Singam Puli. Known for his comic and supporting roles, seeing him portray a negative shade was completely unforeseen. Addressing the casting choice, the filmmaker said, “It is concerning that some actors get typecast into certain roles and aren’t allowed to fully explore their potential. I will make it a point to use them differently whenever the story allows in upcoming films.”

Nithilan incorporates numerous metaphors throughout the film. The recurring snake, which appears at frequent intervals in key scenes, subtly hints at the culprits well in advance. Explaining its significance, Nithilan said, “Adding metaphors is like putting the final touches on a delicious dish. They enhance the narrative seamlessly by integrating it with the story. Moreover, if you observe closely, Maharaja’s central theme is consistently reflected throughout the narrative.”

The director also advised aspiring filmmakers to read widely and watch many films. “As quoted in the film Thani Oruvan, focus on one idea and follow it with all your heart. Always strive to learn something new every day,” he shared.

On the power of sound

On the fifth day of the 22nd Chennai International Film Festival, sound designer Resul Pookutty conducted a Masterclass and Conversation on The Power of Sound in Storytelling, in the presence of AVM K Shanmugam. He briefed the audience about sound and its importance in films and also on India and its role in practising sounds. Resul also highlighted his sound design work in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire, and shared his experience working in the film Otha Serupu and what were the additional sound designs they made in the film to keep it more engaging through a video display. At the end, he also sheds light on his Oscar-shortlisted film, The Goat Life (Aadujeevitham).