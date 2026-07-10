Christopher Nolan, Tom Holland arrive in Mumbai for 'The Odyssey' premiere

Videos shared on social media showed Holland arriving at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace hotel. The actor waved at photographers waiting outside before making his way into the hotel.

Nolan, who has been to India multiple times and shot his 2020 movie "Tenet" in Mumbai, was seen entering the hotel with his wife and producer Emma Thomas.

Nolan, Thomas, Holland and Matt Damon arrived in Mumbai as part of the film's global premiere tour, making it the first Christopher Nolan film to have an official premiere in India.