Christopher Nolan to skip influencer screening for ‘The Odyssey’?

Before critics are invited to advanced screenings, studios - on a case-by-case basis - give influencers the chance to see huge releases in exchange for their mini, social media reviews, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The upcoming blockbuster isn't expected to feature in such screenings.

Damon recently opened up about shooting the movie alongside Theron in difficult conditions on a windy beach in Morocco.

He praised the "seriously tough" actress' determination to keep going, despite being in "massive discomfort".