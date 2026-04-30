Christopher Nolan says 'The Odyssey' runtime shorter than 'Oppenheimer'

In an interview, Nolan said, "It's an epic film, as the subject matter demands. But it is shorter."

'Oppenheimer', a biographical drama based on J. Robert Oppenheimer and the creation of the atomic bomb during World War II, had a runtime of 180 minutes and went on to earn about USD 975 million at the worldwide box office despite its length and R rating.

Nolan's new project is backed by Universal Pictures and marks his adaptation of Homer's Greek epic. The film is expected to be mounted on a large scale, with the director acknowledging the expectations surrounding it.

"There's a massive amount of pressure," Nolan said. "Anyone taking on 'The Odyssey' is taking on the hopes and dreams of people for epic movies everywhere, and that comes with a huge responsibility," according to Variety.