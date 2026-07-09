Christopher Nolan reveals why Matt Damon got his arm inked

The 55-year-old actor stars in Sir Christopher Nolan's Greek epic ‘The Odyssey’ as Odysseus and while the director had despaired at the "nightmare" of covering all the supporting cast's body art, he thought it would be much easier with his lead, only to discover he has a "tasteful" inking of wife Luciana's name along with those of their daughters Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15, in cursive script at the top of his arm, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Christopher told Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, “I had a moment with him at his first wardrobe fitting because we’d be fitting all of the supporting cast, all the guys who play his crew and some younger actors and everything, and they all come in and they’ve all got tattoos. Which is a nightmare for a period film”.