Christopher Nolan explains why he directed ‘The Odyssey’

The 55-year-old filmmaker has helmed the historical epic, which stars Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Tom Holland, and explained that he decided to adapt Homer's ancient Greek tale after covering the "disturbing" topic of nuclear war in the 2023 flick, reports ‘Female First UK’.

Nolan told USA Today, "Coming out of Oppenheimer, I had a funny combination of despair and optimism. That film was almost a horror film for me. It was a very disturbing subject to live with for a couple of years, thinking non-stop about nuclear war and what humans bring to the table”.

He further mentioned, “I was quite glad to move out of that. But when you see ‘The Odyssey’, you start to realise that I didn't quite manage to escape it”.