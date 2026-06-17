Christopher Nolan and 'Odyssey' stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland to visit India for film's premiere

Nolan, his producer wife Emma Thomas will accompany lead stars Damon and Holland, who play Odysseus and son Telemachus in the epic saga. The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on "The Odyssey's" global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York. "The Odyssey" arrives in theaters worldwide July 17, as per a release.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, "The Odyssey" is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras. The India premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.