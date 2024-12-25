Christmas is about moral, spiritual introspection: Actor Raiza Wilson

CHENNAI: It is Christmas eve and Raiza Wilson talks to us even as she is busy prepping for Christmas celebrations. She has moved into a new house in Chennai. “But that is never an excuse for me to not set up a tree and a crib. I moved in on time and now things are set for Christmas,” she begins excitedly.

In her childhood, the day was all about gifts and being around people close to her. “I studied in Ooty and I used to believe in Santa’s gift for children. My mum used to pack gifts in a box and present them to me on Christmas day, until 10 or 11. We used to decorate the entire house, set up a tree and what is Christmas without good food? In the morning we all got ready for the mass and every year Christmas feels like a Sunday for me, when you have the time to eat all the food that is prepared and it feels like a party. That is the best day of the year,” she recalls.

Raiza says that Christmas, for her, has changed over the years. “In late teens and early 20s, Christmas was certainly a party time. We went clubbing, partying, and wearing our best clothes. We went to the Catholic Club and we sang until four in the morning. Now, as an adult, Christmas is more of moral and spiritual introspection. As the day is close to the New Year, I look back and see what kind of a person I have been throughout the year and what sort of a person should I be next year. I ask myself if I have been spiritual enough and have spent enough time with god, my parents, my career and my friends. This is what Christmas means to me, now. Christianity is all about penance and forgiveness. So, I analyse, confess and become a better person as Christmas is about new beginnings. The entire vibe of the day has changed for me now,” elaborates the actor.

Divulging on her Christmas plans for the year, Raiza says she will be meeting a friend in the city for lunch. “Which is my first movie director, Elan. He is my Christian friend in the city and I know his parents as well. They have invited me over for lunch and I will be spending some quality time at their place today,” she adds.

On the workfront, the actor has Mr X that has Arya in the lead and is helmed by Manu Anand, with whom Raiza had collaborated in FIR. “Mr X has come out well and the film will be released soon. Though, it is too early to talk about my role, it is quite substantial is all I can say for now,” she remarks and wishes the readers of DT Next a Merry Christmas.