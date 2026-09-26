Chris Pratt recalls ‘super illegal’ video from ‘Avengers: Endgame’ set

Pratt took to Instagram, where he shared a video from the sets of “Avengers: Endgame”, which released in 2019. The video featured all actors including Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, David Bautista and Karen Gillan to name a few all without their get up but practicing their actionsequence. He also shared a rare photo from the film’s set featuring himself and co-star Chris Evans, taken back in 2017.

“Remember the time I filmed this super illegal video and someone (me) leaked it and now I see it everywhere? What a time. Also, swipe for the only other photo I have from the Endgame set. Me and Evans back in 2017,” Pratt wrote as the caption.