Chiyaan 63 gets a title, Power House

CHENNAI: Vikram’s upcoming film, earlier referred to as Chiyaan 63, has been titled Power House. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film stars Vikram, Riya Shibu, Shammy Thilakan, Mekha Rajan, Subash Selvam, Samyuktha Hegde, Urvashi and VTV Ganesh. The makers unveiled the title promo on Monday.
The promo introduces Vikram taking up wedding responsibilities, offering a 100 per cent guarantee for the events he handles. The promo also hints at a darker side to Vikram’s character. When he enters a storeroom to fetch some supplies, two severely injured men are seen inside. Vikram calmly mops up the blood, suggesting that his caretaker persona may not be all there is to him. Urvashi and VTV Ganesh are also seen in a lighter sequence while preparing a meal in the kitchen.
Power House has music by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography by RD Rajasekar, production design by Gopi Prasanna and costumes and styling by Poornima Ramaswamy. Produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film marks Anand Shankar and Vikram’s second collaboration after Iru Mugan (2016).