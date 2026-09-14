Chiyaan 63 gets a title, Power House

The promo introduces Vikram taking up wedding responsibilities, offering a 100 per cent guarantee for the events he handles. The promo also hints at a darker side to Vikram’s character. When he enters a storeroom to fetch some supplies, two severely injured men are seen inside. Vikram calmly mops up the blood, suggesting that his caretaker persona may not be all there is to him. Urvashi and VTV Ganesh are also seen in a lighter sequence while preparing a meal in the kitchen.