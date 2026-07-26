Chitukurinji enters dubbing; gears up for theatrical release

CHENNAI: The makers of Chitukurinji, an upcoming Tamil romantic fantasy thriller produced by Black and White Media Solutions Private Limited, have announced that the film has entered the dubbing stage, marking a key milestone in its post-production.
The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release soon.
Written and directed by debutant VJ Meenakshi Sundharam, Chitukurinji promises a refreshing blend of romance, comedy and fantasy.
The film stars Rajith Menon in the lead, alongside Deepshika, Naksha Saran, VJ Pappu, G.M. Kumar, L.V. Adhavan, Rams, Hello Kandhasamy, Theni Murugan, Sujatha, Karate Raja, Easwarbabu, Sathyaseelan, Velachery Sridhar, Manju, Jones, Krishnakumar and Advocate Babu in pivotal roles. Sriram Karthik makes a special guest appearance.
Set in 1983, the film recreates the period through an elaborate village set spread across nearly 80 acres in the Palangi Hills near Kodaikanal, adding authenticity to its visual world. Another highlight of the film is its background score, which was recorded by a live orchestra featuring international musicians at the Budapest Scoring Company studio in Hungary.
The technical crew includes debut composer Maara for music, Francis Rajkumar A. as cinematographer and Mahendran Ganesan as editor, while D Jude Anantth has produced the film.