Chiranjeevi’s look for director Bobby’s #Mega158 finalised

The makers of director Bobby’s upcoming action entertainer, featuring Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead, on Tuesday announced that the ace actor had completed the look test for the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.
Taking to its X timeline, KVN Productions, took to X and announced that the megastar has completed the look test for the movie.
Director Bobby too confirmed the development on his X timeline. The film, which is being referred to as #Mega158, was first announced on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday last year. Chiranjeevi, while responding to the announcement by the production house last year , had, on his X timeline, said, “Glad to team up once again with my dear @ dirbobby and to join hands with @ KvnProductions on this special journey. #MEGA158 #ChiruBobby2 @LohithNK01.”
The poster released by the makers to announce the project had an axe splitting a wall open, with traces of blood seen in the cracks on the wall. The poster had the tagline “The blade that set the bloody benchmark. This is the second time that director Bobby is working with Megastar Chiranjeevi. The two had earlier worked together on action entertainer Waltair Veerayya.