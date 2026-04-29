Chiranjeevi’s look for director Bobby’s #Mega158 finalised

Director Bobby too confirmed the development on his X timeline. The film, which is being referred to as #Mega158, was first announced on the occasion of Chiranjeevi’s birthday last year. Chiranjeevi, while responding to the announcement by the production house last year , had, on his X timeline, said, “Glad to team up once again with my dear @ dirbobby and to join hands with @ KvnProductions on this special journey. #MEGA158 #ChiruBobby2 @LohithNK01.”