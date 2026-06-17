Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan emerge as 2026’s top box office winners

Chiranjeevi first set the benchmark with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu , which crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide to become one of the year’s highest-grossing South Indian films. The record was later surpassed by Ram Charan’s Peddi, which has emerged as the new box office leader and is now marching towards the Rs 400 crore mark. What makes the achievement significant is that a father-son duo has occupied the top two spots among the year’s biggest grossers, a feat rarely seen in Indian cinema.