Chiranjeevi finds peace in violence in his next with Srikanth Odela

CHENNAI: Actor Chiranjeevi is teaming up with Srikanth Odela for his next film, which is tentatively titled #ChiranjeeviOdela. Srikanth won appreciation in his debut directorial, Dasara, which featured Nani and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is touted to be high on violence. Backed by Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas, Nani is presenting the film, under the banner Unanimous Productions. Other details regarding the cast and crew are kept under wraps.

Apart from this, Nani, Srikanth and SLV Cinemas are collaborating for The Paradise. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi has Vishwambara, which has Trisha, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Ashika Ranganath playing key roles. He also has Mega 158 with Boyapati Srinu in the pipeline.