Chiranjeevi calls story of Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore‘s heroic homecoming ‘a true blue blockbuster!’

CHENNAI: Megastar Chiranjeevi and Bollywood actor Madhavan were among the first to welcome astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to earth from space on Wednesday, with Chiranjeevi going on to call the story of the two astronauts, “A true blue blockbuster”.

Taking to his timeline to welcome the two astronauts back from space, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Welcome back to earth Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore !! Historic and heroic ‘home’ coming!!! Went for eight days to space and returned after 286 days, after an astonishing 4577 orbits around the earth! Your story is unmatchably dramatic, utterly nerve-wracking , unbelievably nail baiting thriller and the greatest adventure ever. A true blue blockbuster!! More power to you!!! @Astro_Suni Kudos to #SpaceXDragon #Crew9 for bringing them back ! #SunitaWilliams”

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have begun a 45-day rehabilitation program to help them adapt to Earth's gravity after spending nine months in space.

The duo returned early on Wednesday (Indian time) aboard SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

Williams and Wilmore's prolonged stay in space was unplanned. They launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5 last year for what was supposed to be an eight-day mission.

However, technical issues with the spacecraft's propulsion system forced it to return without them, extending its stay aboard the ISS. Their situation gained widespread attention, sparking debates about space travel safety and even political discussions.

The return process began after Crew-10 arrived at the ISS on Sunday, allowing Williams, Wilmore, NASA's Nick Hague, and cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov to begin preparations for their journey home.

Actor Madhavan too to his timeline on Instagram to pen a welcome message for the astronauts. He wrote, “Welcome back to Earth our Dear Dear Sunita Williams. Our prayers have been answered…So wonderful to see you safe and smiling. After more than 260 uncertain days in space, this is all God’s grace and millions of praying souls‘ prayers being answered. Great Job all at #spacexfalcon9 #nasa and the entire crew. God bless you."