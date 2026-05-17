Chinmayi reveals why she was ‘afraid’ to admit she dubbed for Trisha in 'Karuppu'

However, through her latest social media post, the singer went on to admit that she was actually ‘afraid’ to talk about it.

Taking to her official X (Formerly known as Twitter) account, Chinmayi wrote, “Strange I am readying myself saying this... I was genuinely afraid this time, of sharing that I dubbed in Karuppu (sic).”

Chinmayi shared that she has known the director of "Karuppu", Balaji , and his wife, Divya Nagarajan, for a long time, and hence did not wish for them to face any backlash, like the team of "Leo", when also she had dubbed for Trisha.