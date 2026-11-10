Chezhiyan’s ‘The Paper Flower’ wins appreciation at Tokyo International Film Festival

CHENNAI: Cinematographer-director Chezhiyan’s The Paper Flower (Kaagitha Malar) received an encouraging response at its world premiere in the Asian Future section of the 39th Tokyo International Film Festival. The film was screened twice, on October 29 and 31, to packed audiences, with Japanese viewers applauding the film at the end of both screenings.
The film’s producer Prema Chezhiyan and the director’s daughter Adhitha Chezhiyan, who is pursuing her studies in Singapore, attended the screenings. During the post-screening question-and-answer sessions, Prema answered questions in Tamil, while Adhitha responded in English. Their answers were translated into Japanese for the audience.
The film also received appreciation from members of the festival and international film fraternity. Tokyo International Film Festival jury member Kenji Ishizaka praised the film, describing it as a world-class work and citing it as an example of how exceptional cinema can be made even on a modest budget in the digital age. He said the film was selected to introduce international audiences to the diverse and distinctive films being made in India beyond Bollywood.
Film critic Katie Rife also praised the film, describing it as a sweet, literary-infused Tamil film that stood out at the festival. Meanwhile, distributors from Japan and other countries have expressed interest in screening and distributing the film.
Prema thanked the film’s cast and crew, including editor A Sreekar Prasad, sound designer Tapas Nayak, and Chezhiyan’s assistants Pichumani, RP Raja, Rajkiran, Joseph Irudayaraj and Pechiyappan. She also acknowledged actors Parandhaga Cholan and Janani Shenbaga for their contributions.
The recognition comes after Chezhiyan’s passing in July 2026. The filmmaker, who served as the film’s director, cinematographer, writer and production designer, had previously made his directorial debut with To Let. Prema dedicated the appreciation and recognition received by The Paper Flower to her late husband, saying the film’s success was a tribute to his artistic journey.
Following its Tokyo premiere, The Paper Flower is set to continue its journey to audiences across the world.