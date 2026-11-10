Chezhiyan’s ‘The Paper Flower’ wins appreciation at Tokyo International Film Festival

Film critic Katie Rife also praised the film, describing it as a sweet, literary-infused Tamil film that stood out at the festival. Meanwhile, distributors from Japan and other countries have expressed interest in screening and distributing the film.

Prema thanked the film’s cast and crew, including editor A Sreekar Prasad, sound designer Tapas Nayak, and Chezhiyan’s assistants Pichumani, RP Raja, Rajkiran, Joseph Irudayaraj and Pechiyappan. She also acknowledged actors Parandhaga Cholan and Janani Shenbaga for their contributions.

The recognition comes after Chezhiyan’s passing in July 2026. The filmmaker, who served as the film’s director, cinematographer, writer and production designer, had previously made his directorial debut with To Let. Prema dedicated the appreciation and recognition received by The Paper Flower to her late husband, saying the film’s success was a tribute to his artistic journey.

Following its Tokyo premiere, The Paper Flower is set to continue its journey to audiences across the world.