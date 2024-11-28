Chennai's Officers Training Academy honours actor Sivakarthikeyan for Amaran

CHENNAI: Actor Sivakarthikeyan was honoured by the Officers Training Academy, Chennai for his portrayal of Ashoka Chakra awardee Major Mukund Varadarajan in the film Amaran, as reported by Thanthi TV.

Helmed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie was released on October 31, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles.

Amaran has grossed Rs 300 crore, making it the highest-grossing Sivakarthikeyan film.

Produced by Kamal Haasan, Sony Pictures International Productions and R Mahendran, under the banners Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures International Productions.

Reports state that Amaran is set to be released on Netflix on December 5.