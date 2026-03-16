Chennai to host an evening of Beethoven’s cello sonatas

CHENNAI: The South Asian Symphony Foundation, in association with the Madras Musical Association, presents an evening of Beethoven at the Museum Theatre on March 18 at 7 pm.
The concert will feature cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and pianist Stephen Prutsman performing three of Beethoven’s cello sonatas: Sonata No. 1 in F major, Op. 5; Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69; and Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1.
Beethoven’s cello sonatas reflect different phases of his creative life. These works move from the grace of his early compositions to the confident energy of his middle period and the deeply reflective style of his later years.
In these sonatas, the cello and piano share equal importance, creating a true musical conversation. The pieces shift between lively, lyrical, playful and thoughtful moods, offering listeners a chance to experience Beethoven’s evolving musical imagination.