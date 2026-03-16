Chennai to host an evening of Beethoven’s cello sonatas

The concert will feature cellist Raman Ramakrishnan and pianist Stephen Prutsman performing three of Beethoven’s cello sonatas: Sonata No. 1 in F major, Op. 5; Sonata No. 3 in A major, Op. 69; and Sonata No. 4 in C major, Op. 102, No. 1.

Beethoven’s cello sonatas reflect different phases of his creative life. These works move from the grace of his early compositions to the confident energy of his middle period and the deeply reflective style of his later years.