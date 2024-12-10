Chennai International Film Festival to feature Golden Globe nominees like The Substance, Emilia Pérez, and Anora; check full schedule here

CHENNAI: The much-anticipated Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) 2024 is all set to begin on Thursday, with organisers unveiling the full schedule of the eight-day celebration of cinema on Tuesday.

The public can catch several acclaimed films, including several Golden Globe 2025 nominees such as Emilia Pérez, The Substance, and Anora at the festival.

The opening ceremony of CIFF 2024 is scheduled at 6 pm on December 12 at the Santham screen of PVR Sathyam multiplex. It will be followed by the screening of Pedro Almodovar’s The Room Next Door. Sean Baker's Anora, the Palme d’Or winner at Cannes this year, will serve as the festival’s closing feature.

Attendance for both the opening and closing ceremonies is by special invitation only.

Meanwhile, daily red-carpet screenings of films in the World Cinema category will be held at the 6 Degrees screen of PVR Sathyam multiplex, with entry restricted to invitees.

CIFF 2024 also promises six days of masterclasses for aspiring filmmakers and enthusiasts at the Santham venue. Tamil cinema aficionados will also have the chance to revisit their favourite hit films of the year such as Jigarthanda DoubleX, Thangalaan, and Maharaja.

Check out the full schedule of the Chennai International Film Festival (CIFF) here:

Apply for festival passes here: https://chennaifilmfest.com/delegate-registration-22nd-ciff/