Chennai Corporation seals two movie theaters for property tax default

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) sealed two cinema theaters - Vetrrivel Cinemas and Velan theater - on Thursday morning, citing non-payment of property tax.

The civic body officials also sealed 20 other shops for property tax default in Nanganallur of Alandur zone.

The Vetrrivel theater reportedly has property tax arrears of Rs 60 lakh. Officials say that the owners failed to pay the dues despite multiple notices.

In case of delay and non-payment of property tax by the deadline, the concerned buildings are notified about the penalty.

If the owner/user of the building fails to pay the property tax payable to the Chennai Corporation, action is initiated as per the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act, 1919, to seal the building. The sealing action will be revoked after the dues are paid.