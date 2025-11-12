Charlie Chaplin’s classics to digitally stream on November 14

CHENNAI: A digital retrospective of legendary artiste Charlie Chaplin is set to stream on the occasion of Children’s Day in India. 17 of his classics including Modern Times, The Kid, City Lights, The Gold Rush, The Great Dictator, The Circus, Limelight, A King in New York, and The Idle Class, among others will be streamed on November 14 on Lionsgate Play.

Each film represents a chapter in his extraordinary journey as an actor, director, and composer, a body of work that continues to move generations long after the lights of his studio dimmed. Among these enduring gems is Rush Hour, which marks a hundred-year milestone this year.

Charlie Chaplin was an English actor, filmmaker, and composer. He rose to fame during the silent film era. He co-founded United Artists in 1919, giving him creative control over his work. He wrote, directed, produced, edited, and composed music for most of his films. His political views led to controversy and exile from the US in 1952.

He received an honorary Academy Award in 1972. More than a century since his first appearance, Charlie Chaplin remains cinema’s purest reflection of humanity. His comedy made people laugh, but his storytelling made them feel seen. His films hold up a mirror to society.