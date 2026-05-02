Chandru's superhero survival thriller Super B Man's first look released

Directed by T Jeevitha Kishore, the film features Nambikkai Chandru (director of 3.33) in the lead role. Chandru takes on the mantle of a superhero in this ambitious project. The rest of the cast, including the female lead and key characters, are to be announced soon.

Giving out details of the film, director T Jeevitha Kishore says,"'Super B Man' is a story that blends fantasy with survival in a very grounded and engaging way. We wanted to create a superhero film that feels rooted yet visually exciting. With a fresh cast and a strong technical team, we are building a world that audiences haven’t experienced before in Tamil cinema. The first look is just a small step into this universe, there’s much more to come.”