Censorship has no role in democracy, says Kamal Haasan; reminds board renaming in 1983

CHENNAI: A democratic government should not have the right to censor art, said actor and Rajya Sabha member Kamal Haasan, asking the media to stop using "censor board" as it no longer exists.
In a social media post, Kamal Haasan pointed out that the body was officially renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 1983, replacing its earlier name, the Central Board of Film Censors. He appealed to the media to refrain from using the term “censorship” in the context of cinema.
“A democratic government should have no right to censor art. This is a principle accepted globally and by Tamil cinema as well,” he said, adding that the term “censor” had been removed after years of debate.
The actor’s remarks come amid recurring issues between filmmakers and the CBFC over certification and suggested changes in films. In recent times, there have been objections raised over film titles and content, particularly those involving references to deities.
Films such as Janaki vs State of Kerala and S Saraswathi, featuring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, have faced scrutiny over their titles. Similarly, Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has been at the centre of discussions over certification hurdles.
The CBFC functions as a statutory body that certifies films for public exhibition based on guidelines. However, debates over artistic freedom and regulatory intervention continue to surface within the industry.