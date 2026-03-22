Censorship has no role in democracy, says Kamal Haasan; reminds board renaming in 1983

In a social media post, Kamal Haasan pointed out that the body was officially renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 1983, replacing its earlier name, the Central Board of Film Censors. He appealed to the media to refrain from using the term “censorship” in the context of cinema.

“A democratic government should have no right to censor art. This is a principle accepted globally and by Tamil cinema as well,” he said, adding that the term “censor” had been removed after years of debate.