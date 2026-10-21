Censor to publish screenplay before release

The book will give readers, aspiring filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts an opportunity to explore the story, scenes and visual details as written, before they are interpreted on screen. Explaining the decision, Ramnath said, “A screenplay is the soul of a film and a distinct work of literature in its own right. In Tamil cinema, we traditionally celebrate the screenplay only after celebrating the stars on screen. By releasing the screenplay of Censor before the film’s theatrical arrival, we want audiences to experience the story in its purest, uncompromised form. This is an effort toward complete transparency and a dedication to the written word in Tamil cinema.”

The makers said the initiative reflects the importance of the written word in filmmaking. Further details about the film will be announced in the coming weeks.